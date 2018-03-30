Conneaut Lake man killed in Mercer County crash

A one-vehicle crash in Mercer County claimed the life of a Conneaut Lake man on Friday.

The county coroner says 26-year old Codie King died when the pickup truck he was riding in went off Petersburg Road and struck some trees at around 11 a.m.

State Police say the driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

King was not wearing a seat belt according to the coroner.

Petersburg Road was closed in the area while the crash was being investigated.