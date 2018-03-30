Conneaut Lake man killed in Mercer County crash

A one-vehicle crash in Mercer County claimed the life of a Conneaut Lake man on Friday.More >>
A one-vehicle crash in Mercer County claimed the life of a Conneaut Lake man on Friday.More >>
Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.More >>
Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.More >>
The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two more men on charges of aggravated murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.More >>
The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown has arrested two more men on charges of aggravated murder after they were indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.More >>
State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly.More >>
State Representatives Kent Smith (D) and Teresa Fedor (D) will soon be introducing legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70 from the 131st General Assembly.More >>
The parents of a 16-month-old girl who died after ingesting carfentanil are jailed with no bond in Mahoning County. As Joshua Essad and Sara Loth appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum their attorney requested more time to prepare for trial. According to the coroner the little girl overdosed and died from the drug that is supposed to be five thousand times more potent than heroin. The couple was arrested back in February after being indicted ...More >>
The parents of a 16-month-old girl who died after ingesting carfentanil are jailed with no bond in Mahoning County. As Joshua Essad and Sara Loth appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum their attorney requested more time to prepare for trial. According to the coroner the little girl overdosed and died from the drug that is supposed to be five thousand times more potent than heroin. The couple was arrested back in February after being indicted ...More >>
An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.More >>
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.More >>
Authorities say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and a man found dead at a Pennsylvania apartment building appear to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Authorities say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and a man found dead at a Pennsylvania apartment building appear to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Authorities say they're searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say they're searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.More >>
Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.More >>
Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.More >>
A judge has sentenced an Ohio woman to four years in prison for texting a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.More >>
A judge has sentenced an Ohio woman to four years in prison for texting a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.More >>
A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."More >>
A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy."More >>
An Ohio woman is suing a school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into her son's elementary school.More >>
An Ohio woman is suing a school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into her son's elementary school.More >>
A Pennsylvania State University student has been found dead. State College police say the parents of 25-year-old Charles Cudlipp found the student's body at his off-campus apartment Monday morning.More >>
A Pennsylvania State University student has been found dead. State College police say the parents of 25-year-old Charles Cudlipp found the student's body at his off-campus apartment Monday morning.More >>