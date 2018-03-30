Wrong-way interstate crash involving 5 vehicles kills 2

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. (AP) - State police say a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles on an interstate in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two people.

Police say the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-79 at about 3 a.m. Friday in Franklin Park.

Police said 31-year-old Brandy Lamison was driving a minivan north in the southbound lanes of the highway and struck a car driven by 20-year-old Justin Bowser head-on. Both Lamison and Bowser were killed.

Three other vehicles, including a water truck, were struck in the aftermath and had to be towed from the scene. One man had minor injuries.

