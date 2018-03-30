18 candidates running for Ohio's 12th congressional district - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

18 candidates running for Ohio's 12th congressional district

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Seven Democrats, 10 Republicans and a Green Party candidate are vying for the open 12th congressional district seat in Ohio. Two separate primaries will be on May ballots. One is for the remainder of the unexpired term of Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, who left Congress in January. The second is for the full two-year term beginning in January. Here's a list of the candidates, listed alphabetically by party:

DEMOCRAT:

Edward Albertson

Danny O'Connor

Jackie Patton

John Peters

John Russell

Zach Scott

Doug Wilson

GREEN:

Joe Manchik

REPUBLICAN:

John Adams

Kevin Bacon

Troy Balderson

Lawrence Cohen

Jon Halverstadt

Tim Kane

Melanie Leneghan

Pat Manley

Carol O'Brien

Mick Shoemaker, Jr.

SOURCE: AP Research

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

