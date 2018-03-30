Browns sign free agent QB Drew Stanton to 2-year contract

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns continued their quarterback makeover, signing free agent Drew Stanton to a two-year contract.

The veteran is expected to back up Tyrod Taylor, recently acquired in a trade with Buffalo. Cleveland is also expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

Stanton signed on Friday. He gives the Browns experienced depth and protection in case Taylor gets injured.

Since the end of their 0-16 season in 2017, the Browns have traded former starters DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler, obtained Taylor and added Stanton, who is entering his 12th NFL season.

The 6-foot-3, 226-pounder has made 17 career starts while playing for Detroit, Indianapolis and Arizona. Stanton spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals. Stanton is 11-6 as a starter and has passed for 4,059 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Cleveland also signed wide receiver Jeff Janis, who had 17 receptions in four years with Green Bay.

