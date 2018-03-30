Trump EPA expected to roll back auto gas mileage standards

Law enforcement officials in the area are still trying to identify and arrest a man who state troopers say opened fire and shot a young woman in the stomach.More >>
In the wake of new reports of major cities being hit by cyber attacks on 911 systems, there's concern that hackers may also target emergency systems in smaller markets.
The owners of Plaza Donuts say they're looking for someone to take over their legacy.
Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti is pushing back after learning about a strike threat from the workers who patch roads, cut grass, plow streets and work on other projects in the Valley.
Two West Farmington men are among three suspects accused of stealing a freezer full of ice cream in an Amish community.
An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
A Philadelphia church has gone up in flames days before Easter.
State police say a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles on an interstate in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two people.
An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.
An Ohio student who was one of two shot when a classmate opened fire in a school cafeteria has received detention for participating in a mass student walkout over gun violence.
Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.
Authorities say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and a man found dead at a Pennsylvania apartment building appear to be a murder-suicide.
Authorities say they're searching for a man wanted in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at a vacant house in Cleveland.
Two Ohio students charged with sending explicit photos from their cellphones have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and have been placed on probation.
A judge has sentenced an Ohio woman to four years in prison for texting a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.
