A quiet start to Saturday but showers work in late

Saturday starts off clear and sunny! Expect an increase in cloud cover the second half of the day with showers possible around and then after sunset.

Easter Sunday will start and remain chilly with highs in the low 40s and partial sunshine; it will be one of the coldest Easter's in a decade!

Monday will get interesting! Snow is a possibility south of 224 with accumulations also possible in those areas. Any snow will move in overnight and the majority of Monday will feature a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be mild but showers are likely the majority of the day. Wednesday through Friday either a rain or snow shower is possible and highs will drop over 15 degrees below normal.