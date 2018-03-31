Tree crushes part of Champion home

People living at a home in Champion Township got a startling awakening early Friday when a tree toppled onto part of their home.

The owner of a home on the 4900 block of Damon Avenue NW called Trumbull 911 just before 2 a.m. to report that the tree had crushed a rear addition to the house.

The tree missed the main living area of the house.

The caller said that everyone in the home was accounted for and no one was injured.

After making sure everyone was okay Champion Firefighters contacted gas and electric companies to shut off the utilities on the damaged portion of the home.