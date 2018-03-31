March Madness is a popular time for a vasectomy

March Madness is also, strangely enough, vasectomy season. A lot of guys sit on the couch watching basketball while they recover. What that's done is start a lot of conversations about birth control.

Sascha and Kelsey Gerber have three kids, and for them that was the perfect number.

"Four children for us, it's fine for some people, but for my capabilities and my capacity and my bandwith, it's just too much," said Sascha.

So when it came to a more permanent type of birth control, they did a lot of research, had a lot of conversations before deciding Sascha would be the one taking the lead on this one.

"Kelsey had done three births without an epidural, all natural. Inside myself, I couldn't make her go through another procedure," said Sascha.

"I enjoyed being pregnant. I loved that I was able to have three babies, but I think I was done. I felt like, your turn!" said Kelsey.

"I talked to doctors. I talked to surgeons. I talked to my friends. Everyone had good advice for me and everyone kept telling me not to be a chicken about it," said Sascha.

It's a conversation Dr. Vincent Ricchiuti's seen play out time and time again, at Northeast Ohio Urology Associates.

"Probably a lot of times the women do most of the talking in the meetings. They have a lot more questions and are a lot more inquisitive than the guys are," said Dr. Ricchiuti. "A lot of times they just don't really know what it's all about. It is a quick procedure. It usually takes about 20 minutes. It's very minimally invasive."

Even after all the conversations, all the research, Sascha was still a little anxious. But now that he's had the procedure done, he says it's a decision that he'd make again in a heartbeat.

"We did a Friday and I was back to work on Monday," said Sascha.

And just like that, this family of five was right back to the regular routine. Just as importantly, it was staying as a family of five.

"Having three kids, our hearts are full, our hands are full. We are right where we want to be. We know that Sascha is safe and healthy. It was a great decision and we don't have to worry," said Kelsey.

Which means, the only March Madness is this house will come from the basketball tournament.