Girard's newly-relocated Dollar General is now open

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
GIRARD, Ohio -

Discount shoppers in Girard can save a buck at Dollar General's new location at 520 Churchill Road.

Its grand opening is Saturday, and the store is giving the first 50 shoppers a $10 gift card and the first 200 shoppers a tote bag filled with samples.

There will also be special deals and free prizes.

Dollar General says the new location and layout will make shopping easier for customers.
 

