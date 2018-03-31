Warren man found guilty of raping teenage girl

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court found Marvin Tiggett, Jr., 47, guilty of rape.

Court documents say he was convicted Friday of one count of rape for an incident with a girl who was between 11 and 13 years old at the time.

Tiggett was sentenced to serve 10 years to life in prison, according to court documents.

The jury also found him guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition.

He must also register as a sex offender, according to the verdict.