Nash, Kidd, Hill in 13-member Basketball Hall of Fame class

Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Grant Hill are among the 13-member class to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September.More >>
The Pirates-Tigers game scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been postponed because of inclement weather moving into the area. The game will be played as part of a split doubleheader on Easter Sunday.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team dropped a Horizon League doubleheader to Detroit Mercy on Friday at the Covelli Sports Complex.More >>
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to attend the team's game against New Orleans as an observer.More >>
The Cleveland Browns continued their quarterback makeover, signing free agent Drew Stanton to a two-year contract.More >>
Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love is back in Cleveland's starting lineup against New Orleans after missing one game with a concussion.More >>
LeBron James broke Michael Jordan's NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game, a streak he could make nearly untouchable by the end of his brilliant career.More >>
