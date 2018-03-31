The Easter Bunny is bringing cold temperatures!

Bundle up! This is expected to be one of the coldest Easters in the last decade with temperatures only expected to make it into the low 40's. Despite the chilly temperatures, there will be some sunshine while the kids are out on their Easter Egg hunts!

Though spring is officially here, winter is still trying to hold it's grip on the Valley. Some parts of the Valley could see a little bit of snow early on Monday morning. Most of the snow will stay south of 224.

Things will change dramatically for Tuesday, and we will have our only day of ABOVE average temperatures for the week with highs in the 60's.

A day of rain will accompany Tuesday's warm weather. Temperatures will fall the following day, and the rest of the week will remain chilly.