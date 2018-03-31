Kamara lifts Whitecaps to 2-1 win over Crew

Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal on a diving header in the 78th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.More >>
Yonder Alonso hit his third career grand slam in the first inning, Yan Gomes added a two-run shot and the Cleveland Indians held on for a 6-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.More >>
Alex Edler scored 1:21 into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a wild 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.More >>
Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Grant Hill are among the 13-member class to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September.More >>
The Pirates-Tigers game scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been postponed because of inclement weather moving into the area. The game will be played as part of a split doubleheader on Easter Sunday.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team dropped a Horizon League doubleheader to Detroit Mercy on Friday at the Covelli Sports Complex.More >>
