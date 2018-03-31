Creekside Gardens annual Easter egg hunt

Hundreds of kids turned out to the 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Creekside Gardens.

Children from one to 10 years old were separated into age groups. Then, they enjoyed themselves running from egg to egg and collecting them.

"Lots of fun in the sun today, finding little treats, always remembering that Christ is the reason for the season," said Julie Mcallister Vugrinovich of the Warren Juniorettes and Junior Women's League.

The egg hunt was free thanks to the Warren Juniorettes, who bought and filled the eggs with treats.

"Cookies and punch for the kids. After the egg hunt, they get a picture with the Easter bunny, and we are blessed with a beautiful day today," said Melanie Meinke, co-owner of Creekside Gardens.

This year's event was in memory of Heidi Seitz. Her two daughters are members of the Warren Juniorettes.