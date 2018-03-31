Americans expected to spend billions on Easter this year

Easter is definitely a time for egg hunts and eating chocolate bunnies, but it's also a time for big spending.

Shoppers have been flocking the stores to help fill those Easter baskets this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year's Easter spending is expected to total $18.2 billion across the country, coming in second only to the $18.4 billion spent for last year's holiday, averaging around $150 spent per person.

Local businesses said they have seen an uptake in sales this year as well.

"This past weekend we had a nice increase in sales," said Daffin's manager Connie Leon. "Easter is early this year too though, so we had a shorter selling season, too."

While many people think of Valentine's Day as one of the best seasons to buy chocolate, Daffin's actually said Easter is its busiest season and they use over 500,000 lbs of chocolate.

"Our big seller this time of year is naturally our eggs and bunnies," said Leon. "We sell about 110,000 eggs and probably about 200,000 or 300,000 bunnies of all different sizes.

However, it's not just candy that's a big seller.

Kraynak's in Hermitage said this is the time of year it sees the most sales of potted plants, and are busy making flower deliveries.

"We'll probably do over 80 deliveries to churches and then we have the residential deliveries as well," said Kraynak's general manager Dan Zippie.

Nationally, candy and flowers are just a few of the hot ticket items.

According to the Retail Federation's Survey, the top things people will spend money on for the holiday is food with $5.7 billion and clothing at $3.2 billion, followed by other gifts and decor.