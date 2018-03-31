Youngstown students travel down south to learn about the Civil Rights Movement

Just one week after students from Youngstown traveled to Washington, D.C to be a part of March For Our Lives, they're back on the road traveling south to make a difference.

Dozens of local high school students are taking part in the Sojourn Project.

The project connects students today to the Civil Rights Movement through a week-long journey.

The students left early Saturday morning and will visit places from Jackson, Mississippi, to Memphis, Tennessee.

They will be meeting with civil rights leaders throughout the week.

"I can actually go up and interact with people about the past, you know, that have actually had a great impact on our future," said student Antowin Dabney.

"I mean, it is a lot of stuff they don't teach you in the classroom. So going on a trip like this helps you to understand what really went on," said student Treshaunti Brown.

Students also said they are hoping to learn about the history of activists and how they can continue making a difference in today's society.