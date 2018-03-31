Youngstown students travel down south to learn about the Civil R - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown students travel down south to learn about the Civil Rights Movement

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Just one week after students from Youngstown traveled to Washington, D.C to be a part of March For Our Lives, they're back on the road traveling south to make a difference. 

Dozens of local high school students are taking part in the Sojourn Project.

The project connects students today to the Civil Rights Movement through a week-long journey.

The students left early Saturday morning and will visit places from Jackson, Mississippi, to Memphis, Tennessee. 

They will be meeting with civil rights leaders throughout the week.

"I can actually go up and interact with people about the past, you know, that have actually had a great impact on our future," said student Antowin Dabney. 

"I mean, it is a lot of stuff they don't teach you in the classroom. So going on a trip like this helps you to understand what really went on," said student Treshaunti Brown.

Students also said they are hoping to learn about the history of activists and how they can continue making a difference in today's society.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King

    Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:34:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). A group of teenagers and adults from Mississippi walk along U.S. Highway 61 as part of their 50-mile march to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). A group of teenagers and adults from Mississippi walk along U.S. Highway 61 as part of their 50-mile march to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...
    A group of teenagers have launched a four-day walk from northern Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.More >>
    A group of teenagers have launched a four-day walk from northern Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.More >>

  • Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:43:24 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...
    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>

  • Melania Trump escapes glare of affair headlines in Florida

    Melania Trump escapes glare of affair headlines in Florida

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:43:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this March 20, 2018 photo, First lady Melania Trump listens during a roundtable on cyberbullying in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this March 20, 2018 photo, First lady Melania Trump listens during a roundtable on cyberbullying in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
    Spring break couldn't have come at a better time for Melania Trump, but even that offered the first lady no perfect refuge from the attention related to Donald Trump's alleged extramarital affairs.More >>
    Spring break couldn't have come at a better time for Melania Trump, but even that offered the first lady no perfect refuge from the attention related to Donald Trump's alleged extramarital affairs.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Local 93 year old discovers he has a twin and meets family

    Local 93 year old discovers he has a twin and meets family

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:58:32 GMT
    It was an exciting and emotional reunion Saturday evening in Niles. A 93 year old just found out some life changing news. Through Ancestry.com, James Rodgers, found out he had a twin sister. They were separated when they were babies in West Virginia. Two different families took each baby. Unfortunately his twin passed away last year. The families of both sides met for the first time on Saturday and compared pictures of the twins. "It was a very unique story and it was for ...More >>
    It was an exciting and emotional reunion Saturday evening in Niles. A 93 year old just found out some life changing news. Through Ancestry.com, James Rodgers, found out he had a twin sister. They were separated when they were babies in West Virginia. Two different families took each baby. Unfortunately his twin passed away last year. The families of both sides met for the first time on Saturday and compared pictures of the twins. "It was a very unique story and it was for ...More >>

  • Pope in Easter Vigil baptizes Nigerian migrant-hero

    Pope in Easter Vigil baptizes Nigerian migrant-hero

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:34:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.
    Pope Francis is celebrating the solemn Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica, during which he will baptize eight adults into the Catholic faith including a Nigerian migrant-turned-hero.More >>
    Pope Francis is celebrating the solemn Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica, during which he will baptize eight adults into the Catholic faith including a Nigerian migrant-turned-hero.More >>

  • Local architect leaves fingerprint on Youngstown skyline

    Local architect leaves fingerprint on Youngstown skyline

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:59:57 GMT

    Local Schools, businesses, churches, restaurants, Youngstown's new court house, and many buildings along the Youngstown skyline bear the fingerprints of a local architect who is being remembered for his contributions to the region, other parts of the country, and even internationally.

    More >>

    Local Schools, businesses, churches, restaurants, Youngstown's new court house, and many buildings along the Youngstown skyline bear the fingerprints of a local architect who is being remembered for his contributions to the region, other parts of the country, and even internationally.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms