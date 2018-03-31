Local 93 year old discovers he has a twin and meets family

It was an exciting and emotional reunion Saturday evening in Niles.

A 93 year old just found out some life changing news.

Through Ancestry.com, James Rodgers, found out he had a twin sister.

They were separated when they were babies in West Virginia.

Two different families took each baby.

Unfortunately his twin passed away last year.

The families of both sides met for the first time on Saturday and compared pictures of the twins.

"It was a very unique story and it was for Easter and a wonderful story for my dad," stated Deborah Bennet, daughter of Rodgers. "So, he needed to know who he was".

"It is amazing what you can do now," stated Rodgers.

Through the Ancestry.com research the family also discovered Rodgers is related to Penelope Stout, an early settler of New Jersey.

He is also the 10th grandson of Abraham Lincoln.