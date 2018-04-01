FirstEnergy subsidiaries file bankruptcy petition - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

FES operated the nuclear power plant near East Liverpool

FirstEnergy subsidiaries file bankruptcy petition

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
AKRON, Ohio -

Three days after announcing a time line for shutting down the Beaver Valley Power Station and two other nuclear power plants, a FirstEnergy subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy.

FirstEnergy Solutions (FES), its subsidiaries and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company announced on Saturday a financial restructuring plan under Chapter 11 of the Federal Bankruptcy Code.

On Wednesday (FES) said that in 2021, it plans to shut down the Beaver Valley plant in Shippingport, Pa., which is across the state line from East Liverpool, Ohio.

Under the time line, the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, east of Cleveland along the shores of Lake Erie, would close in 2021, and the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station providing 908 megawatts in Oak Harbor, Ohio, would cease operations in 2020.

More than 2,300 jobs would be impacted by the closures of the plants which provide two-thirds of the electricity produced by the FirstEnergy.

It's been two years since FirstEnergy first announced that it would exit competitive, or non-regulated, generation due to what the company cited as weak power prices, insufficient results from recent capacity auctions, and weak demand forecasts.

The companies also own and operate two coal-fired plants, one dual fuel gas/oil plant, and one pet-coke fired plant

"Given the prospective timing of federal and state review and our ongoing cash needs and debt service obligations, the FES and FENOC Boards of Directors determined that the Chapter 11 filing represents our best path forward as we continue to pursue opportunities for restructuring, asset sales and legislative and regulatory relief,” said Donald R. Schneider, President of FES. “We believe that this decision will best serve our customers, employees and business partners."

FES, which says it will continue seeking legislative and regulatory relief at the state and federal level, is licensed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to sell electricity to residential and industrial customers in Ohio.

PUCO Chairman Asim Z. Haque released a statement saying that the decision by First Energy Solutions to reorganize in bankruptcy has been widely expected.

“The commission is charged with ensuring reliable power delivery and we will continue to do so for all Ohioans,” said Haque. “There is no reason for customers of FES – or anyone else in Ohio – to be concerned about whether or not they will have electricity. They will.”

The bankruptcy petition lists both assets and liabilities between one billion and ten billion dollars.

The companies said in the court filing that they have over $550 million in cash, which they believe is enough to continue normal operations and meet obligations to employees, suppliers, and customers as they come due.

The FES bankruptcy petition may be read here

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Melania Trump escapes glare of affair headlines in Florida

    Melania Trump escapes glare of affair headlines in Florida

    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:03:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this March 20, 2018 photo, First lady Melania Trump listens during a roundtable on cyberbullying in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this March 20, 2018 photo, First lady Melania Trump listens during a roundtable on cyberbullying in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
    Spring break couldn't have come at a better time for Melania Trump, but even that offered the first lady no perfect refuge from the attention related to Donald Trump's alleged extramarital affairs.More >>
    Spring break couldn't have come at a better time for Melania Trump, but even that offered the first lady no perfect refuge from the attention related to Donald Trump's alleged extramarital affairs.More >>

  • Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King

    Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-04-01 11:53:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). A group of teenagers and adults from Mississippi walk along U.S. Highway 61 as part of their 50-mile march to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). A group of teenagers and adults from Mississippi walk along U.S. Highway 61 as part of their 50-mile march to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in ...
    A group of teenagers have launched a four-day walk from northern Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.More >>
    A group of teenagers have launched a four-day walk from northern Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.More >>

  • Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:46 AM EDT2018-04-01 11:46:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...
    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.More >>
    Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • FES operated the nuclear power plant near East Liverpool

    FirstEnergy subsidiaries file bankruptcy petition

    FirstEnergy subsidiaries file bankruptcy petition

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:56 AM EDT2018-04-01 10:56:27 GMT

    Three days after announcing a time line for shutting down the Beaver Valley Power Station and two other nuclear power plants, a FirstEnergy subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy. 

    More >>

    Three days after announcing a time line for shutting down the Beaver Valley Power Station and two other nuclear power plants, a FirstEnergy subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy. 

    More >>

  • Pope in Easter Vigil baptizes Nigerian migrant-hero

    Pope in Easter Vigil baptizes Nigerian migrant-hero

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 09:55:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, March 31, 2018.
    Pope Francis is celebrating the solemn Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica, during which he will baptize eight adults into the Catholic faith including a Nigerian migrant-turned-hero.More >>
    Pope Francis is celebrating the solemn Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica, during which he will baptize eight adults into the Catholic faith including a Nigerian migrant-turned-hero.More >>

  • Facebook post details where dogs taken from Mineral Ridge home are located

    Facebook post details where dogs taken from Mineral Ridge home are located

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-04-01 07:59:27 GMT

    It's being called one of Trumbull county's most extreme case of animal hoarding. 

    More >>

    It's being called one of Trumbull county's most extreme case of animal hoarding. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms