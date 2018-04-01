FirstEnergy subsidiaries file bankruptcy petition

Three days after announcing a time line for shutting down the Beaver Valley Power Station and two other nuclear power plants, a FirstEnergy subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy.

FirstEnergy Solutions (FES), its subsidiaries and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company announced on Saturday a financial restructuring plan under Chapter 11 of the Federal Bankruptcy Code.

On Wednesday (FES) said that in 2021, it plans to shut down the Beaver Valley plant in Shippingport, Pa., which is across the state line from East Liverpool, Ohio.

Under the time line, the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, east of Cleveland along the shores of Lake Erie, would close in 2021, and the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station providing 908 megawatts in Oak Harbor, Ohio, would cease operations in 2020.

More than 2,300 jobs would be impacted by the closures of the plants which provide two-thirds of the electricity produced by the FirstEnergy.

It's been two years since FirstEnergy first announced that it would exit competitive, or non-regulated, generation due to what the company cited as weak power prices, insufficient results from recent capacity auctions, and weak demand forecasts.

The companies also own and operate two coal-fired plants, one dual fuel gas/oil plant, and one pet-coke fired plant

"Given the prospective timing of federal and state review and our ongoing cash needs and debt service obligations, the FES and FENOC Boards of Directors determined that the Chapter 11 filing represents our best path forward as we continue to pursue opportunities for restructuring, asset sales and legislative and regulatory relief,” said Donald R. Schneider, President of FES. “We believe that this decision will best serve our customers, employees and business partners."

FES, which says it will continue seeking legislative and regulatory relief at the state and federal level, is licensed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to sell electricity to residential and industrial customers in Ohio.

PUCO Chairman Asim Z. Haque released a statement saying that the decision by First Energy Solutions to reorganize in bankruptcy has been widely expected.

“The commission is charged with ensuring reliable power delivery and we will continue to do so for all Ohioans,” said Haque. “There is no reason for customers of FES – or anyone else in Ohio – to be concerned about whether or not they will have electricity. They will.”

The bankruptcy petition lists both assets and liabilities between one billion and ten billion dollars.

The companies said in the court filing that they have over $550 million in cash, which they believe is enough to continue normal operations and meet obligations to employees, suppliers, and customers as they come due.

The FES bankruptcy petition may be read here