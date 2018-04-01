Easter morning power outages in Mercer County

Easter Morning power outages are affecting more than 2,000 Penn Power Customers in Mercer County.

According to the power company's website, Hermitage is the most impacted area. According to the site, the city has more than 1,100 people without power as of 10:00 a.m. The estimated restoration time is noon. According to a Penn Power spokesperson, the outage in Hermitage was caused when an animal came in contact with power equipment.

Other outages in Mercer County, as of 10:00 a.m., include:

Clark Borough (272 customers)

Jackson Township (fewer than five customers)

Jonestown Borough (20 customers)

Jefferson Township (41 customers)

Lackawannock Township (fewer than five customers)

Pymatuning (fewer than five customers)

Sandy Lake Township (fewer than five customers)

Sharon (fewer than five customers)

Sharpsville Borough (303 customers)

South Pymatuning (257 customers)

No word on what caused these outages.



