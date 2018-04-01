Sharon's Thornton Hall is Scott family's legacy

It's a true family business with an old-school flair. Thornton Hall in Sharon is more than a bowling alley, for three cousins it's been a way of life for decades.

Even from the outside Thornton Hall in Sharon is impressive. With 44 lanes and almost 70 years old, it was retro before retro was cool.

"We actually didn't do anything to turn ourselves into retro," said David Scott, one of three cousins who own the bowling alley. "All we had to do was just stay here and hold out until it was declared retro."

It's run by Dave, John, and Mike Scott.

"Everybody calls us brothers but we're actually cousins," said John Scott.

It was their fathers who were brothers. They built this place back in 1949 with the idea of creating a true bowling destination, on the second floor no less.

"Our dads built it to be an example of the American way. And the example of first class," said Mike Scott.

"They did a marble staircase, covered parking garage, elevator service. Oh my God. When they started out, it was an incredible structure, so preserving that was our responsibility," said John Scott.

A responsibility they've always taken seriously. After all, the place is basically in their DNA.

"The history. The old school stuff, our dads, our blood. This is all I've known," said Mike Scott.

"I started to work here when I was six years old in one form or another," said Dave Scott. "In the beginning on the first floor of the building there was a roller rink, so we had to work that as well as bowling part of it."

If you walk in today, there's no loud music, no neon lights, just bowling the way they've been doing it here for decades.

"Tradition is something that is brushed by the wayside too often," said Mike Scott.

They looked into the idea of electronic scoring back in the 90's, but in the end the decision was to stay true to their roots with the pencil and paper.

"I get a thrill out of it out of seeing someone pick it up like a duck to water," said Dave Scott.

A lost art at a place that just feels like home for generations in Sharon.

"My favorite part by far is when I have a family group here. Particularly when families come back to visit the grandparents," said John Scott. "And I can hear a young girl say, 'Boy grandma you're a good bowler.' That is is. That's my reward."

Call it retro or throwback, whatever you prefer, as long as you also call it the Scott family legacy.