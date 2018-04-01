Annual Easter sale draws hundreds - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Annual Easter sale draws hundreds

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

Everybody has their Easter traditions, for hundreds of people out here in Struthers they lined up since 7 o clock outside Giannios candy hoping to get their favorite piece of chocolate to bring back to their family.

Who knew a candy sale could bring out hundreds of people so early in the morning on Easter Sunday. 

"It's just, it's fun. You get up in the morning, Easter morning and even no you come out here and freeze your butt off but you have fun. I usually come with my brother and we have a good time", says Michele Page of New Middletown. 

Giannios Candy Company began, what is now a family tradition for so many, about 40 years ago and it's been growing ever since. 

"My favorite part is talking to all the people, people thanking me for opening up and the friendship and the talking and getting along. It's like it's a destination on Easter Sunday and take advantage of some delicious chocolate at some good prices," says Owner John Giannios. 

Candy lovers of all ages packed the store in waves trying to pick through candy of all shapes and sizes. No matter if it's the Easter eggs, the chocolate bunnies, or even the fudge everyone has their favorite. 

"Oh, i want the eggs, the peanut butter eggs all the way. I'll get about 8 of them. I'll say about 8."

"Oh my favorite, it's this dark chocolate cashew bar it's really good and we come for the eggs of course," adds Lisa Bernat of New Middletown. 

If you missed today's sale, don't worry, Giannios candy sale continues throughout the week so you can still come in and get 50% off your favorite Giannios candy. 

