Mercer County bridge closed beginning Monday

For the next month, some motorists in Mercer County may be inconvenienced by a bridge closure.

A small overpass along Route 318 in Lackawannock Township will be closed beginning Monday.

The bridge is located abut one-half mile east of Keel Ridge Road and West of Flat Road.

Replacement of the bridge that runs over the West Branch of Neshannock Creek is expected to last until May 11th. According to PennDot, about 15-hundred vehicles pass over the bridge each day.

The replacement is entirely funded by state dollars, according to PennDot.

Detours have been posted.

