Mercer County bridge closed beginning Monday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer County bridge closed beginning Monday

Posted: Updated:
LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. -

For the next month, some motorists in Mercer County may be inconvenienced by a bridge closure.

A small overpass along Route 318 in Lackawannock Township will be closed beginning Monday.

The bridge is located abut one-half mile east of Keel Ridge Road and West of Flat Road.

Replacement of the bridge that runs over the West Branch of Neshannock Creek is expected to last until May 11th.  According to PennDot, about 15-hundred vehicles pass over the bridge each day. 

The replacement is entirely funded by state dollars, according to PennDot.

Detours have been posted.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mercer County bridge closed beginning Monday

    Mercer County bridge closed beginning Monday

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:04:04 GMT

    A small overpass along Route 318 in Lackawannock Township will be closed beginning Monday.

    More >>

    A small overpass along Route 318 in Lackawannock Township will be closed beginning Monday.

    More >>

  • Annual Easter sale draws hundreds

    Annual Easter sale draws hundreds

    Sunday, April 1 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-04-01 16:46:02 GMT
    Everybody has their Easter traditions, for hundreds of people out here in Struthers they lined up since 7 o clock outside Giannios candy hoping to get their favorite piece of chocolate to bring back to their family. Who knew a candy sale could bring out hundreds of people so early in the morning on Easter Sunday.  "It's just, it's fun. You get up in the morning, Easter morning and even no you come out here and freeze your butt off but you have fun. I usually come with my b...More >>
    Everybody has their Easter traditions, for hundreds of people out here in Struthers they lined up since 7 o clock outside Giannios candy hoping to get their favorite piece of chocolate to bring back to their family. Who knew a candy sale could bring out hundreds of people so early in the morning on Easter Sunday.  "It's just, it's fun. You get up in the morning, Easter morning and even no you come out here and freeze your butt off but you have fun. I usually come with my b...More >>

  • Local golf course unveils renovations, celebrates milestone

    Local golf course unveils renovations, celebrates milestone

    Sunday, April 1 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-04-01 16:39:29 GMT
    The strong grip of winter has prevented Valley golfers from hitting the links this season but when the weather lets up, golfers will be greeted with well-welcomed improvements.  "As you enter into the main entrance off of 224 you'll see some upgrades on some flower beds and some landscaping to the parking lot banners as you pull in," says Mill Creek Parks Director of Golf Brian Tolnar.  124 new golf carts are also an addition to the course as well as a new pull c...More >>
    The strong grip of winter has prevented Valley golfers from hitting the links this season but when the weather lets up, golfers will be greeted with well-welcomed improvements.  "As you enter into the main entrance off of 224 you'll see some upgrades on some flower beds and some landscaping to the parking lot banners as you pull in," says Mill Creek Parks Director of Golf Brian Tolnar.  124 new golf carts are also an addition to the course as well as a new pull c...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms