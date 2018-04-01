Youngstown Police investigate possible April Fools Day Prank - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Police investigate possible April Fools Day Prank

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police are investigating what could be an April Fools Day prank.

At about 2:30 Sunday afternoon, water rescue crews were called to Jacobs Road along McKelvey Lake. According to crews on the scene, someone called 911 and reported that someone had jumped off a bridge and into the lake.

Police, EMS and fire rescue crews arrived on the scene, but were unable to find anything out of the ordinary.

Police attempted to contact the caller at their home, but said no one answered.

Officials on the scene said the caller could face charges for inducing panic and misuse of 911.

A report will be turned over to YPD's detective division.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown Police investigate possible April Fools Day Prank

    Youngstown Police investigate possible April Fools Day Prank

    Sunday, April 1 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-01 20:24:48 GMT

    According to crews on the scene, someone had called 911 and reported that someone had jumped off a bridge and into the lake.

    More >>

    According to crews on the scene, someone had called 911 and reported that someone had jumped off a bridge and into the lake.

    More >>

  • Mercer County bridge closed beginning Monday

    Mercer County bridge closed beginning Monday

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:04:04 GMT

    A small overpass along Route 318 in Lackawannock Township will be closed beginning Monday.

    More >>

    A small overpass along Route 318 in Lackawannock Township will be closed beginning Monday.

    More >>

  • Annual Easter sale draws hundreds

    Annual Easter sale draws hundreds

    Sunday, April 1 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-04-01 16:46:02 GMT
    Everybody has their Easter traditions, for hundreds of people out here in Struthers they lined up since 7 o clock outside Giannios candy hoping to get their favorite piece of chocolate to bring back to their family. Who knew a candy sale could bring out hundreds of people so early in the morning on Easter Sunday.  "It's just, it's fun. You get up in the morning, Easter morning and even no you come out here and freeze your butt off but you have fun. I usually come with my b...More >>
    Everybody has their Easter traditions, for hundreds of people out here in Struthers they lined up since 7 o clock outside Giannios candy hoping to get their favorite piece of chocolate to bring back to their family. Who knew a candy sale could bring out hundreds of people so early in the morning on Easter Sunday.  "It's just, it's fun. You get up in the morning, Easter morning and even no you come out here and freeze your butt off but you have fun. I usually come with my b...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms