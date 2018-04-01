Youngstown Police investigate possible April Fools Day Prank

Youngstown Police are investigating what could be an April Fools Day prank.



At about 2:30 Sunday afternoon, water rescue crews were called to Jacobs Road along McKelvey Lake. According to crews on the scene, someone called 911 and reported that someone had jumped off a bridge and into the lake.



Police, EMS and fire rescue crews arrived on the scene, but were unable to find anything out of the ordinary.



Police attempted to contact the caller at their home, but said no one answered.

Officials on the scene said the caller could face charges for inducing panic and misuse of 911.

A report will be turned over to YPD's detective division.