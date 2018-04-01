Snow, wind, rain. This week has it all!

After some late Easter snow showers, much of the Valley will wake up to a little bit of snow on the ground. Areas south of 224 may receive up to 1 or 2 inches, while areas to the North may only get a dusting to an inch.

Any snow will melt during the day as temperatures will make it to the upper 40's by the afternoon.

Rain will creep into the Valley late on Monday evening as a low pressure moves in, and will continue throughout Tuesday.

The wet weather will be accompanied by warm temperatures with highs in the 60's, as well as some gusty winds.

By Temperatures will start to fall during the day on Wednesday, and rain will turn to snow.

The rest of the week will remain chilly.