LeBron, Cavs struggle before beating Mavericks 98-87

Trevor Williams was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hung on to beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on a chilly Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.More >>
Josh Harrison, Starling Marte and David Freese homered for Pittsburgh, and the Pirates completed a doubleheader sweep of the Detroit Tigers with an 8-6 victory Sunday night.More >>
LeBron James struggled before extending his record double-digit scoring streak to 868 games and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a rough time with Dallas before putting away the lottery-bound Mavericks 98-87 on Sunday...More >>
LeBron James struggled before extending his record double-digit scoring streak to 868 games and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a rough time with Dallas before putting away the lottery-bound Mavericks 98-87 on Sunday night.More >>
Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger homered, Mike Leake pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Sunday.More >>
Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger homered, Mike Leake pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Sunday.More >>
Trevor Williams was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hung on to beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on a chilly Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.More >>
Trevor Williams was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hung on to beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on a chilly Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.More >>
The strong grip of winter has prevented Valley golfers from hitting the links this season. But when the weather lets up, golfers will be greeted with some welcomed improvements at Mill Creek MetroParks.More >>
The strong grip of winter has prevented Valley golfers from hitting the links this season. But when the weather lets up, golfers will be greeted with some welcomed improvements at Mill Creek MetroParks.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Saturday, March 31, 2018.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Saturday, March 31, 2018.More >>
Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal on a diving header in the 78th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.More >>
Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal on a diving header in the 78th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.More >>