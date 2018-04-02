Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Union Township

One man is currently in the hospital after being seriously injured in a Union Township crash late Sunday night.

According to the Union Township Police Department, the 32-year-old man was walking in the roadway on West State Street near the Dollar General store shortly before 11 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

Officials say that the snowy conditions and a lack of light made it difficult for the driver to see the man.

According to police, the driver hit the breaks, but could not stop in time, hitting the man, and causing serious injuries to his leg.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's in Youngstown, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Investigators tell 21 News that there are no charges at this time, however, they believe that the pedestrian was at fault for walking in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.