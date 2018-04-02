YPD: Suspect hid from officers in hospital stairwell

Youngstown Police say a suspect arrested on several warrants tried to escape from a downtown hospital on Sunday and is now facing additional criminal charges.

According to officers, 33-year-old Johanan Pandone was arrested on Easter Sunday, after being spotted by officers walking along Mahoning Avenue pushing a bike.

A police report says that officers recognized Pandone from previous dealings.

Officers were able to stop and identify Pandone and arrest him on several warrants.

However, when police tried to have him booked into the Mahoning County Jail, a report says deputies would not allow him to be booked because of an infected abscess on his arm.

Youngstown Police then took Pandone to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where the report says he was treated for about 6 hours.

According to the report, Pandone attempted to escape from the hospital while the officer's attention was otherwise occupied.

Police say they immediately began searching the area around the hospital.

Approximately ten minutes later Pandone was allegedly found hiding in a stairwell that leads to an employee parking lot.

The report says Pandone was then taken back to the Mahoning County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of escape, as well as warrants out of Mahoning County Court and Youngstown Municipal Court for charges of tampering with evidence, petty theft, aggravated possession of drugs, and failing to appear for court.

No new court dates have been set for Pandone at this time.