Report: Driver charged after being found trapped in car with pot during 7-11 crash

An early morning crash on Route 7-11 Sunday morning landed a female driver in the hospital and in trouble with law enforcement.

Police were called out around 2:30 a.m. for a one-car crash on the 7-11 interchange near Salt Springs Road.

According to a police report, when officers got to the crash, the driver was trapped under the steering wheel and dashboard.

The fire department was reportedly called out to cut the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Chanae Robinson from the vehicle.

A report says once the woman was removed from the car and placed in the ambulance they noticed a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol.

Officers say they pulled the woman's purse from the wreckage and found a grinder full of pot.

At that point, a report says investigators went to the hospital, where Robinson was allegedly screaming at hospital workers.

Police say Robinson showed "visible signs of intoxication" and was very combative.

Robinson allegedly refused to be subjected to tests to prove whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A report says officers issued Robinson a citation for failing to maintain physical control of her vehicle while allegedly under the influence and possession of marijuana.

Police say Robinson was also told to appear in court Monday morning at 10 a.m.