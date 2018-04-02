Bazetta police identify body found at Mosquito Lake more than a decade ago

Police in Bazetta Township and the Trumbull County Coroner's Office have identified a body found at Mosquito Lake after 11 years.

Bazetta police and the Trumbull county coroner are investigating the death of 47-year-old Gregory Griffin as a homicide, but say they don't have many leads yet in the case.

Police held a news conference on Monday to release Griffin's name, but say they know little about him other than that he was from the Youngstown area and did not associate with many people.

Griffin's body was discovered on July 23, 2006, near Mosquito Lake.

In 2006, police told 21 News that a family found "skeletal" remains while taking a shortcut in order to go fishing.

Investigators were called out to remove several layers of sand, hoping to find a clue of how long the remains may have been there.

But investigators initially said they thought the victim was an African-American male in his 50's, approximately 5'8".

One of the hopes was that a gold earring, found near the body, would lead investigators to a clue.

Police previously told 21 News that a federal forensic anthropologist would be working on the case as well.

In 2010, investigators from the FBI released a facial reconstruction, in the hopes that the man would finally have a name.

Although, in 2006, police said even though there were no obvious signs of trauma, the death appeared suspicious, because the victim's body was discovered with no clothes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.

