Chilly for Monday, showers and storms in the forecast fro Tuesday

Many of us will wake up to a winter wonderland across the Valley but no snow is expected to stick around the remainder of the day. Monday will go from partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain will move in early Tuesday Morning and continue throughout much of the day. Highs will occur late in the day but will surge to the mid to upper 60s. Wind gusts could pick up to near 50 mph heading to the earliest parts of Wednesday Morning.

Wednesday will feature an early transition from rain to snow as temps starting in the 50s fall throughout the day.

The chance for snow remains in the forecast through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, expect sunshine but also expect highs to not break the mid-40s! Brr!