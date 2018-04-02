Old, new drugs creating deadly mixtures to raise Ohio tolls

An Austintown mom was arrested on a warrant following an incident from more than a year ago which left a two-month-old child with skull fractures.More >>
From now through April 30th, Dunkin' Donuts stores in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties will be selling icons for a $1 donation. The funds will then go to support the Harvest for Hunger food drive at the Second Harvest Food Bank.More >>
When police in Warren responded to a possible domestic violence call on Easter Sunday, they were met with more than a couple who was fighting. Officers say they quickly discovered a home that was unfit for a small child to live in.More >>
Police in Youngstown are asking the community for help to find a suspect accused of stealing from a CVS pharmacy on Friday night.More >>
Authorities say a young boy accidentally shot and wounded himself with his father's gun in their Philadelphia home.More >>
Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Easter Sunday.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a 61-year-old man was injured during a carjacking at a gas station.More >>
Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.More >>
Police in Ohio say a man fired shots at officers during a traffic stop and led them on a chase that ended with the suspect's vehicle going off an embankment into the Great Miami River, where he was pulled out...More >>
Police are investigating two shootings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood on Easter Sunday that killed one man and critically wounded another.More >>
An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.More >>
An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.More >>
A Philadelphia church has gone up in flames days before Easter.More >>
State police say a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles on an interstate in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two people.More >>
