Dunkin' Donuts partners with Second Harvest to feed Valley families

Dunkin' Donuts stores across the Valley are taking part in an effort to feed the hungry.

From now through April 30th, Dunkin' Donuts stores in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties will be selling icons for a $1 donation.

The funds will then go to support the Harvest for Hunger food drive at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The purchase of each icon will also give the buyer a coupon for $1 off a pound of coffee.

Last year, Dunkin' Donut locations in the Mahoning Valley raised over $21,000 to feed local families.

For every $1 given, the Food Bank can distribute $11 worth of food to hungry families in our community. All funds raised will remain in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties to feed our friends and neighbors.

Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest annual, community-wide food and funds drives in the nation and takes place in 21 counties in northeast Ohio during March and April.

The campaign is a collaborative effort of four food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.

