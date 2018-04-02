Domestic violence call leads Warren Police to 5-year-old in home 'full of feces'

When police in Warren responded to a possible domestic violence call on Easter Sunday, they were met with more than a couple who was fighting. Officers say they quickly discovered a home that was unfit for a small child to live in.

According to a police report, officers were sent out to Victoria Street for a couple that was arguing.

Officers say they arrived to find a man and his five-year-old son standing outside with no shoes or coat on.

Police say the man told them that he was attempting to gather his belongings and take the child to a different house. Officials say the man told police that the woman had hit him, which she allegedly admitted to.

The report says that officers found it difficult to hear, and asked to be taken inside, where they could speak to everyone.

However, investigators reported that when they entered the home they found a concrete floor "covered in trash and dog feces".

Police report that there was a strong odor, no running water or electricity, no power in the child's room, and a bed in the young boy's room covered urine and feces.

The father reportedly told officers that he had been staying at his mother's house at a different address and was trying to move the child there with him.

However, police say that he began arguing with the child's mother and they ignored questions as to why the young boy was living in those conditions.

Police say they contacted Trumbull County Children Services Board and told both of the parents that pending an investigation, they could be facing charges of endangering children.

At this point, police say the matter is still under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

