Austintown mom arrested after infant suffers skull fractures

An Austintown mom was arrested on a warrant following an incident from more than a year ago which left a two-month-old child with skull fractures

Twenty-year-old Anita Hahn was arrested Saturday on a warrant stemming from an incident in February of last year in which Hahn took her two-month-old child to the emergency room with skull fractures.

According to a police report, Hahn took the infant to the hospital and told healthcare workers that she did not know how the infant got the fractures.

At that time, officers began investigating, at which point Hahn allegedly told them that she was sleeping when a man who lived with them woke her up to say that there was something wrong with the child's head.

Officers say hospital workers told them that there was so much swelling in the child's brain that his ear was being bent down.

Hahn told officers that she had taken the baby to St. Elizabeth in Boardman but was sent home.

During the course of their investigation, officers say they interviewed friends and family members who argued that the man with whom Hahn was living had been known to beat her.

Police say the child was transferred to a neurological specialist unit of Akron Children's Hospital in Akron.

The man listed in the police reports who was allegedly caring for the baby on the night of the incident has not been charged or arrested.

Officials have not clarified why Hahn was charged.

Hahn is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.