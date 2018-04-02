Aspirin shipment leads to evacuation at East Palestine medical c - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Aspirin shipment leads to evacuation at East Palestine medical complex

By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -

An unexpected delivery of a common pain medication lead to an East Palestine doctor's office being evacuated Monday while the bomb squad investigated. 

The East Palestine Fire department responded to the East Palestine Medical Center on State Route 14 just before 9 a.m. after a suspicious package was reported at the office. 

The fire department, along with assistance from the New Waterford Fire Department and the Columbiana county sheriff's department, evacuated the building and closed off two intersections of State Route 14 at  Rauch Road and Hunston Road. 

The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to look at the package and determined it was not harmful, but was actually an unexpected delivery of aspirin from Bayer Pharmaceuticals. 

The medical center resumed normal business shortly after 10:30 a.m.

