Average age of major league drops below 29 on opening day

NEW YORK (AP) - The average age of a major league player on opening day dropped to 28.91 years from 29.13 at the start of last season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are the youngest team at 26.92, according to the commissioner's office. Other teams with young averages are Cincinnati (27.49), Miami (27.85), Pittsburgh (27.97), St. Louis (28.02) and the New York Yankees (28.04).

Toronto is the oldest team, averaging 31.01. Others averaging over 30 are the Los Angeles Angels (30.32), Seattle (30.17), San Francisco (30.15) and Cleveland 30.08).

The MLB average was 29.17 in 2015 and 29.04 in 2016.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.