Average age of major league drops below 29 on opening day

Colin Moran hit a first-inning grand slam in his debut at PNC Park, Jameson Taillon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Pittsburgh Pirates held on for a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their...More >>
The average age of a major league player on opening day dropped to 28.91 years from 29.13 at the start of last season.More >>
LeBron James is taking on Alabama's powerful football program.More >>
Trevor Williams was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hung on to beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on a chilly Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.More >>
Josh Harrison, Starling Marte and David Freese homered for Pittsburgh, and the Pirates completed a doubleheader sweep of the Detroit Tigers with an 8-6 victory Sunday night.More >>
LeBron James struggled before extending his record double-digit scoring streak to 868 games and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a rough time with Dallas before putting away the lottery-bound Mavericks 98-87 on Sunday...More >>
Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger homered, Mike Leake pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Sunday.More >>
