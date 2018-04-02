Lottery tickets worth nearly $1B sold 150 miles apart

The U.S. Department of Justice wants to join settlement talks in federal court involving hundreds of lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers.More >>
Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred has agreed to represent three women who lost eggs when an Ohio fertility clinic storage tank malfunctioned.More >>
U.S. Marshals have arrested a second suspect connected to a downtown nightclub shooting, while another suspect is still on the loose.More >>
Court officials say distracted driving citations in Pennsylvania jumped by 52 percent last year and have increased 172 percent since 2013.More >>
Police in Bazetta Township and the Trumbull County Coroner's Office have identified a body found at Mosquito Lake after 11 years.More >>
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has had his bond set at $1 million.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has tied the knot with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests in attendance.More >>
Authorities say a young boy accidentally shot and wounded himself with his father's gun in their Philadelphia home.More >>
Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Easter Sunday.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a 61-year-old man was injured during a carjacking at a gas station.More >>
Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.More >>
Police in Ohio say a man fired shots at officers during a traffic stop and led them on a chase that ended with the suspect's vehicle going off an embankment into the Great Miami River, where he was pulled out...More >>
Police are investigating two shootings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood on Easter Sunday that killed one man and critically wounded another.More >>
An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.More >>
An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.More >>
