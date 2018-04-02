Welcomed Warmth But Then Threat For Gusty Storms

Tuesday will get underway with a period of rain for much of the area, but the rain should taper off by midday. We expect a largely dry afternoon and it will finally warm up. Late afternoon and evening temperatures will surge into the 60s and it will even feel somewhat humid.

The air mass will get warm and humid ahead of a strong cold front. That front will bring a significant severe weather risk to the lower Ohio Valley in the afternoon and evening. The threat is lower in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania but we'll still be watching for a line of gusty showers and storms around midnight.

In the wake of the front, a windy and sharply colder day is on the way Wednesday. Unseasonably cold weather will stick around through early next week.