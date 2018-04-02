Second suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting arrested, one still at large

U.S. Marshals have arrested a second suspect connected to a downtown nightclub shooting, while another suspect is still on the loose.

Thirty-year-old Brandon Ravnell surrendered to Marshals Monday.

Twenty-year-old Lavell Collins was arrested March 30 in Boardman, one week after the shooting, which left one man injured.

Collins was wanted on charges of discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons while under disability.

According to police, the victim was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. March 16.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he allegedly told officers that a fight that broke out inside the nightclub moved outside.

Club Vortex was formerly known as The Cell.

The other suspect in the case, Carl Fleeton, Jr., 20, is still at large.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Fleeton is considered armed and dangerous.

Persons wishing to provide information on the whereabouts of the suspect can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword "WANTED" and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.