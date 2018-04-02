Traffic light pole had rusted inside when it fell at YSU intersection

We are learning more about what caused a traffic light pole to collapse at a major intersection on the Youngstown State campus on Friday morning, snarling traffic.
We've learned the traffic pole rusted from the inside causing it to collapse according to Chuck Shasho the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Youngstown.
The freak accident happened on Fifth Avenue and Armed Forces Boulevard near YSU's Stambaugh Stadium.
Fortunately, no one was hurt when the traffic light fell into the highly traveled cross walk and roadway.
YSU Student Anne Secrest described it as frightening, "I was really surprised. I actually saw Snapchat. Someone had posted it. I didn't know how or why it fell but I thought it was kind of scary."
The City of Youngstown has repaired the traffic light fixture but has to refeed the traffic signal.
"This is just one of those cases where it just rusted from the inside, so it just really wasn't evident and it caught everyone by surprise. We have some coordination going on through First Energy and we should have that intersection up and running shortly," Shasho said.
21 News has learned there are plans to replace all the traffic light poles in the Fifth Avenue area corridor in 2020.
"It's a pretty wide spread improvement and replacing the traffic signals is just one aspect of it," according to Shasho.
Giving the green light to a project that will keep traffic flowing smoothly and hopefully make sure nothing like this happens again.
