Local expectant mothers concerned over Babies "R" Us closure

Earlier this month, Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us announced all stores nationwide will be closing. The company's liquidation sales have people scrambling for a good deal, but the closure has also left local expectant mothers scrambling for help.

With her first baby on the way, Rachael Hitchings of Niles is preparing the perfect room for her little girl.

"Her crib as well as her dresser were already purchased form Babies R Us, so luckily we already have that, hopefully there's no dings because we cant take it back," said Hitchings.

Like many expectant mothers, Hitchings registered for her baby shower at Babies R Us.

"We sent out our baby shower invitations already and a week later we found out that Babies R Us is closing," said Hitchings.

Even for those who've already had their baby's shower, like Rachael Moorhead of Mineral Ridge, the store's closure has still caused a headache.

Moorhead said she received several of the same items during her shower. She said, she was told she can return the items, but only for store credit. And if she doesn't have a gift receipt, she'll only be credited the liquidation price.

"I just feel like if I can't get the full price for something I'd rather just give it somebody that can use it, or I know a lot of people now a days do things on Craig's List," said Moorhead.

Moorhead also said she purchased a crib for $800 that could be turned into a toddler bed and then a twin bed, but she said the conversion kits are no longer available.

"Seems like a waste of money," said Moorhead. "We even tried to get items from Canada but, no luck."

In addition, when you call the store an automatic voice message informs customers that some of their reward points can no longer be used.

"We have $300 or $400 based off of the items that were purchased that we can't redeem. We can't use them at all," said Moorhead.

On the company's website, Babies R Us encourages mothers to write down the products on their registry as soon as possible so they will have a list of those products before the registry is turned off.

