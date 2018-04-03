Garbage fire slows traffic in I-680

We are expected to learn more today about plans to crack down on distracted driving in the Mahoning Valley.More >>
An internet security investigator is reporting that a website used by Panera Bread leaked millions of customer records over an eight-month period.More >>
A garbage fire caused a bit of a mess for early morning drivers on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.More >>
We are learning more about what caused a traffic light pole to collapse at a major intersection on the Youngstown State campus on Friday morning, snarling traffic. We've learned the traffic pole rusted from the inside causing it to collapse according to Chuck Shasho the Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Youngstown. The freak accident happened on Fifth Avenue and Armed Forces Boulevard near YSU's Stambaugh Stadium. Fortunately, no one was hurt when the traffic light fe...More >>
The Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a home at 116 Buell Ave. in Campbell Monday afternoon.More >>
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has had his bond set at $1 million.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has tied the knot with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests in attendance.More >>
Authorities say a young boy accidentally shot and wounded himself with his father's gun in their Philadelphia home.More >>
Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Easter Sunday.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a 61-year-old man was injured during a carjacking at a gas station.More >>
Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.More >>
Police in Ohio say a man fired shots at officers during a traffic stop and led them on a chase that ended with the suspect's vehicle going off an embankment into the Great Miami River, where he was pulled out...More >>
Police are investigating two shootings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood on Easter Sunday that killed one man and critically wounded another.More >>
An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.More >>
An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.More >>
