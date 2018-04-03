Garbage fire slows traffic in I-680

A garbage fire caused a bit of a mess for early morning drivers on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

Sometime just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to I-68northboundnd just before the South Avenue exit.

The area was down to one lane while crews sorted through trash that had caught fire in the back of a garbage truck.

All lanes were open again by 5 a.m.

There is no word yet on exactly what caused the trash to catch fire, but no one was hurt.