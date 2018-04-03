Distracted driving 'corridor' crackdown planned for Valley

We are expected to learn more today about plans to crack down on distracted driving in the Mahoning Valley.

Officials from the Ohio Departments of Public Safety and Transportation will hold a news conference at Route 46 and Interstate 80 to announce what they are saying is the state's first distracted driving safety corridor.

The event is expected to disclose the area where officials plan to target distracted driving and the methods used to discourage the practice.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, ten people die in distracted driving crashes each day.

Plans for the corridor come as the AAA East Central launches a new, multi-year initiative that aims to reduce deaths and injuries as a result of cell phone use by drivers.

"Don't Drive Intoxicated - Don't Drive Intexticated" is the theme of AAA's traffic safety education campaign created to make distracted driving socially unacceptable.

The campaign targets drivers who would never consider drinking a beer behind the wheel, and yet, regularly engage with mobile devices that dangerously take their eyes, hands, and minds off the road.

"The safety of our roads has always and will continue to be a priority for AAA and its members," said Theresa Podguski, AAA East Central Director of Legislative Affairs. "This campaign is necessary, now more than ever, to help combat the growing problem of distracted driving and its deadly results."