Police: Mercer mom offers bribe to make son's sex assault case 'go away'

State Police are accusing a Mercer woman of offering a teenager $5,000 to “settle” sexual assault allegations the teen made against the woman's son.

Brandy Flickinger, 55, was booked into the county jail on charges of obstructing justice, intimidating a witness and hindering prosecution.

State Police say Flickinger used Facebook Messenger to contact a now 18-year-old woman who is one of two females who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Flickinger's 32-year-old son Trent Tompkins when both victims were still juveniles.

Investigators say Flickinger tried to persuade the victim to drop the case by saying her son was being assaulted in jail.

Police say Flickinger met the victim at the Applebee's restaurant in Hermitage last week and allegedly offered the teen $5,000 to make the case against her son “go away”.

In addition to charging Flickinger, police say her son is also being charged with conspiracy.

Flickinger's next court hearing is set for April 12.

Her son still awaits trial on 23 charges including indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age.