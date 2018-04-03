Warm Weather with the Potential Storms Tonight

Good morning! It's going to be a rainy Tuesday. Rain will continue through much of the morning becoming scattered in the afternoon.

Though the day will begin a bit on the chilly side, following the morning rain temperatures will climb to the 60's by late afternoon or early evening!

By the evening winds will pick up, and the second line of rain and storms will move in around 11 PM to midnight ahead of a cold front. These storms do have the potential to be severe. The greater threat for severe weather will stay to the south, but tonight's storms will feature gusty winds.

Following the nighttime storms, cold air will move into the Valley, and rain will turn to snow by late Wednesday morning.

The unseasonably old temperatures will hang around all week, not making it out of the low 40's.