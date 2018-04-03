YSU students vote on health center proposal

A baby's risk of death from being placed in an unsafe sleeping position or location is higher when they're under the care of a baby sitter, relative or friend, a new study found.More >>
Before you give up on your exercise program, know that new research suggests the decision may put more than your fitness at risk.More >>
Depression and anxiety is nearly seven times more common among graduate students than in the general population, a new study finds.More >>
Scientists who found a way to use amniotic fluid to sequence the entire genome of a fetus say the breakthrough could significantly increase detection of genetic conditions during pregnancy.More >>
Hay fever sufferers often choose the wrong medication for their seasonal sniffles, new research suggests.More >>
New research shows that for people with type 1 diabetes who can no longer sense when their blood sugar levels drop too low, an islet cell transplant can dramatically improve their lives.More >>
Even though they know it's dangerous, many American drivers still talk on a cellphone or text while behind the wheel, a new survey finds.More >>
Obesity rates in children have been rising for years, and the consequences of that extra weight may be showing up in cancer cases.More >>
Even after a relatively milder stroke, people can be left with challenges that go beyond the physical, researchers say.More >>
Raw fruit and vegetables provide vital nutrients and vitamins. But they may also harbor harmful germs, such as Salmonella andE. coli.More >>
