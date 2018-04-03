YSU students vote on health center proposal

With the college's commuter history, the small health facility at the bottom of a Kilcawley House was once adequate, but now with 2,500 students living on or near campus, the demand for healthcare has increased.

University President Jim Tressel said that "[the University] probably went for many years thinking, 'We don't need a student health fee because everyone lives within twenty miles and they'll go to there own doctors.' It's a little bit different now."

Since times are changing, the University is giving Students the option to change the University's health system.

They will be able to vote on a proposal for a new 5,000 ft Mercy Health/ Student Health Facility.

Ron Cole, the Director of Communications at YSU, said the new center would have much more availability of doctors compared to the current facility which is by appointment only and has a physician present a just couple days each week.

"At the new center, there will not only be a physician there five days a week, but there will also be either a nurse practitioner or physicians assist there five days a week as well, and more than likely that would expand into Saturday hours and some evening hours," Cole said.

The health center would act like any other Mercy health primary care facility, giving walk-in appointments, lab work, vaccines, as well as access to remote treatment through the MyChart app.

Psychiatric services will be available as well. All of which would be covered for YSU students by the $34-semester fee.

The center would be open to the public as well accepting many forms of insurance.

For this new facility to be considered they need at least 10% of the student body to vote and for it to pass by 60%

Students can vote on campus or online on April 3rd and 4th.

If everything goes the new center will open on the corner of Wick and Lincoln Avenue in January 2019.

More information is available here.