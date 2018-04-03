Delivery service expands to more Valley restaurants

Thanks to the expansion of a national restaurant delivery service, you can have more than pizza, Asian food, and sub sandwiches brought to your front door.

GrubHub Delivery has announced it is expanding service in Youngstown, making it possible for all restaurants to deliver to homes and businesses.

Previously, Youngstown restaurants supplied their own couriers to deliver through GrubHub, but now the service is providing a driver that can deliver from any local restaurant.

The company says it now offers on-demand food delivery from The Elmton, The Mocha House, Aladdin's Eatery, and other local and national eateries.

There are 33 local restaurants listed on the GrubHub website:

O'Donold's, Youngstown and Austintown The Rig, Warren The Globe, Hubbard Hook Fish and Chicken, Youngstown-Warren Maveric's Hot Dog Shop, Hubbard Antone's, Austintown Denny's, Liberty Mission Taco, Boardman Tiffany's Bar and Grille, Boardman StoneFruit Coffee One Hot Cookie, Youngstown Suzie's Dogs and Drafts, Boardman Coaches Burger Bar, Boardman, Poland Kravitz's Garden Cafe and Delis O'Charley's, Boardman IHOP, Boardman Catullo's Kitchen, Boardman Cafe India, Boardman C's Waffles, Boardman DiBella's, Boardman Flambeau's LIVE, Youngstown Sauceeino, Boardman

The GrubHub website lists minimum order prices and any other fees.

Customers are able to order via the Grubhub Android or iOS apps or online at Grubhub.com.

Users can use the code YOUNGSFREE for free delivery on their orders from now until 4/19.