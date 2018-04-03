Delivery service expands to more Valley restaurants - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Delivery service expands to more Valley restaurants

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Thanks to the expansion of a national restaurant delivery service, you can have more than pizza, Asian food, and sub sandwiches brought to your front door.

GrubHub Delivery has announced it is expanding service in Youngstown, making it possible for all restaurants to deliver to homes and businesses.

Previously, Youngstown restaurants supplied their own couriers to deliver through GrubHub, but now the service is providing a driver that can deliver from any local restaurant.

The company says it now offers on-demand food delivery from The Elmton, The Mocha House, Aladdin's Eatery, and other local and national eateries.

There are 33 local restaurants listed on the GrubHub website:

O'Donold's, Youngstown and Austintown

The Rig, Warren

The Globe, Hubbard

Hook Fish and Chicken, Youngstown-Warren

Maveric's Hot Dog Shop, Hubbard

Antone's, Austintown

Denny's, Liberty

Mission Taco, Boardman

Tiffany's Bar and Grille, Boardman

StoneFruit Coffee

One Hot Cookie, Youngstown

Suzie's Dogs and Drafts, Boardman

Coaches Burger Bar, Boardman, Poland

Kravitz's Garden Cafe and Delis

O'Charley's, Boardman

IHOP, Boardman

Catullo's Kitchen, Boardman

Cafe India, Boardman

C's Waffles, Boardman

DiBella's, Boardman

Flambeau's LIVE, Youngstown

Sauceeino, Boardman

The GrubHub website lists minimum order prices and any other fees.

Customers are able to order via the Grubhub Android or iOS apps or online at Grubhub.com.

Users can use the code YOUNGSFREE for free delivery on their orders from now until 4/19.

