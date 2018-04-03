Worker patching Youngstown potholes reports gun threat

While most drivers are happy to see road crews out patching potholes, a member of the city street department says he got a less-than-welcoming reception in Youngstown.

The worker told a 9-1-1 dispatcher that he was patching potholes at around 2 a.m. Tuesday when a Gray Chevy Impala pulled up to him on Market Street.

The worker says one of the three males in the car pulled a gun on him before the car continued southbound on Market.

The worker wasn't injured.

The city street department has had pothole patching crews working overnight to repair the roads.