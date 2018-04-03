H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/2/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/2/18)

Baseball   
Lakeview 8 Struthers 3

Ursuline 0 Howland 5

Softball 
Canfield 1 George Washington W. Va. 2

Tallwood, Va. 3 South Range 0

Poland 10 Harding 2

Russell, Ky. 11  Crestview 9

