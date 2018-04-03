Niles to host another public feedback meeting

Following a public meeting last week, in which dozens of people were able to voice their opinions about a study in which neighbors remarked on the changes they would like to see in the city as well as thoughts on what the city does well, city leaders are looking to hear from more community members.

That meeting, hosted by Niles City Administration, was a chance for residents to speak out on the survey, as well as other issues.

Service Director Ed Stredney announced in a release Tuesday morning that the city has planned another public input meeting on April 25th from 6-7 p.m. at the Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive.

Mayor Scarnecchia said in the release, "We received a lot of great feedback as a result of the survey conducted by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber late last year, and now we need to act on those suggestions. This is just the start; we're going to continue with such discussions and create a plan of action to ensure results now and into the future."

The focus of the meeting on April 25th, according to city leaders, will be zoning and housing concerns.

According to Stredney, some of the collective economic development efforts of the City and the Regional Chamber, from 2017 to date in 2018, are as follows:

1. Ongoing direct outreach to the existing industrial businesses located in Niles, to ensure their retention and growth.

2. Identification of targeted clean-up areas, including main corridors, with the creation of a work schedule throughout 2018.

3. Inventory of all available commercial and industrial properties (land and building) throughout the city and direct outreach to individuals and companies that might be interested in opening a new location in Niles. There has also been ongoing outreach to the regional broker community to ensure that they are aware of the property options in the city.

4. Advocacy for the necessary renovations at Eastwood Field, resulting in an award of $200,000 from the state's capital budget-the largest capital budget award in Trumbull County.

5. Securing a $55,000 state grant for vehicle and equipment necessary for prisoner transport.

6. Outlining feasible business incentives to support the attraction of new investment to the city.

7. Working with the local business community and non-profit partners in an effort to secure the WRTA's Warren Express bus route that serves many Niles companies.

8. Hosting multiple chamber events within the city of Niles.

9. Starting discussions for the expansion of the 422 Corridor initiative into the City of Niles.

10. Hosting a national site consultant for a tour of Niles and its available properties.

